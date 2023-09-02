Birthdays
Bedford County coyote hunting lottery begins

Bedford County
Bedford County(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hunters and trappers in Bedford County are asked to help keep the coyote population in check.

Bedford County’s coyote lottery started back up again on Friday after it was paused during COVID. Each coyote that is hunted and verified in person by the Bedford Co-op counts as one entry for a $1,000 grand prize or one of six $500 dollar prizes.

The vice chairman for Bedford’s agricultural economic development board explained the goal is to make the animals more aware of residential areas.

“What we’re trying to do is put the fear of man back into the coyotes,” Don Gardner said. “Prior to the lottery starting, they [coyotes] had kind of gotten a little brazen, were disregarding people’s livestock, property and pets.”

Community donations are funding the cash prizes.

The lottery runs until the end of February. A full list of rules and regulations can be found here.

