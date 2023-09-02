Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead

One person dead after crash near VT campus.
One person dead after crash near VT campus.((MGN))
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police responded to a single car crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found one person, who was believed to be the driver, out of the car.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the victim. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

Virginia Tech Police have not released the name of the person. The crash investigation team is looking into the incident.

Research Center Drive was closed to traffic during the initial investigation, but is back open as of 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg man arrested after police standoff
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill
Generic police lights
Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger
Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights
This holiday weekend will be sunny and dry.
Summer-like heat comes roaring back for rest of holiday weekend

Latest News

70s Gas Prices
70s Gas Prices
VSP Holiday Enforcement Ride Along
VSP Holiday Enforcement Ride Along
Traffic Check
Traffic Check
A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 139.9 slows traffic ahead of the Labor Day...
Crash slowing traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County