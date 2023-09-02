Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police responded to a single car crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found one person, who was believed to be the driver, out of the car.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the victim. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

Virginia Tech Police have not released the name of the person. The crash investigation team is looking into the incident.

Research Center Drive was closed to traffic during the initial investigation, but is back open as of 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

