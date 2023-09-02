Birthdays
Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights

Recaps from week two match-ups from our area.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Week two is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Patrick Henry vs. E.C. Glass

Franklin County vs. Salem

Northside vs. Cave Spring

Rustburg vs. Appomattox

GW-Danville vs. Amherst County

Lord Botetourt vs. Blacksburg

Giles vs. Radford

Jefferson Forest vs. Staunton River

Hidden Valley vs. William Byrd

William Fleming vs. Albemarle

Christiansburg vs. Abingdon

Narrows vs. Holston

