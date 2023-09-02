Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Week two is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Patrick Henry vs. E.C. Glass

Franklin County vs. Salem

Northside vs. Cave Spring

Rustburg vs. Appomattox

GW-Danville vs. Amherst County

Lord Botetourt vs. Blacksburg

Giles vs. Radford

Jefferson Forest vs. Staunton River

Hidden Valley vs. William Byrd

William Fleming vs. Albemarle

Christiansburg vs. Abingdon

Narrows vs. Holston

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.