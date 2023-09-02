Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights
Recaps from week two match-ups from our area.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Week two is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:
Patrick Henry vs. E.C. Glass
Franklin County vs. Salem
Northside vs. Cave Spring
Rustburg vs. Appomattox
GW-Danville vs. Amherst County
Lord Botetourt vs. Blacksburg
Giles vs. Radford
Jefferson Forest vs. Staunton River
Hidden Valley vs. William Byrd
William Fleming vs. Albemarle
Christiansburg vs. Abingdon
Narrows vs. Holston
