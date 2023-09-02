Roanoke police investigate shooting in Northwest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

Police units are currently on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW. The area is closed off to incoming traffic.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, there were still multiple units investigating the incident.

WDBJ7 has crews on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

