Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke police investigate shooting in Northwest

Police are on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW
Police are on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

Police units are currently on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW. The area is closed off to incoming traffic.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, there were still multiple units investigating the incident.

WDBJ7 has crews on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg man arrested after police standoff
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill
Generic police lights
Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger
Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights
This holiday weekend will be sunny and dry.
Summer-like heat comes roaring back for rest of holiday weekend

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Student Loan Payments
Student Loan Payments
Bedford Coyote Lottery
Bedford Coyote Lottery
Cruise ship personnel looked for about three hours before departing.
Search underway in Caribbean for man who went overboard from cruise ship