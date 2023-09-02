Sunshine sticks around for Labor Day Weekend

Seasonable temperatures Saturday

Taste of summer works back in starting Sunday

Rain chances remain non-existent for next several days; Moderate drought for some hometowns

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Time to fire up the grills! Outdoor activities are a go for this weekend! Our Labor Day weekend forecast is looking fantastic.

After a bit of a chilly start, Saturday will be seasonable with highs in the 80s. We’ll see the sunshine continue Sunday and Monday as our highs warm each afternoon. By Labor Day, we will be in the low to mid-90s.

Even though Sept. 1 was the first day of Meteorological Fall, it looks like the summer-like air will hang around another week. A high pressure ridge over the Midwest will shift east, turning up the heat for your workweek.

CHECK OUT THE STARLINK SATELLITES: Saturday at 8:54 PM • Moving West to South • 4 Minutes Viewing Time

NEXT RAIN CHANCE?

A late-week cold front might break our dry stretch. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday with the possibility of isolated storms into the weekend.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Thanks to our recent dry stretch of weather Highland county and the NE portion of Bath counties are included in a Moderate Drought. For the areas in the yellow shade that means ‘Abnormally Dry’.

TROPICS

For interactive tracking map and more, visit our Hurricane Center. We have quite a few systems out in the Atlantic. Doesn’t look like any will directly impact the United States.

