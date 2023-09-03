Birthdays
1 person dead after Rockbridge crash; Virginia State Police investigating

(WCAX)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating after one person was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday around 12:55 p.m.

Police say the crash occurred on I-64 one tenth of a mile west of Fredricksburg Road in Rockbridge County.

According to initial investigation, officers determined a 2016 GMC Denali was traveling east on I-64 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver is identified as Edward A. Mitchell, 59, of Scottsburg, IN. who was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

William Barger, Jr. was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

