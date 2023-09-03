Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Black, James Madison run over Bucknell 38-3 in opener

JMU football opens season with 35-3 win over Bucknell
JMU football opens season with 35-3 win over Bucknell(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU football opens season with 35-3 win over Bucknell

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaelon Black ran for 125 yards on 10 carriers, three teammates scored rushing touchdowns and James Madison opened the season with a 38-3 win over FCS Bucknell on Saturday night.

Bucknell crossed midfield only twice, turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 23 in the first quarter and kicking a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

In picking up their 21st straight home-opening win, the Dukes piled up 436 yards, 261 coming on the ground.

After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III scored on a 9-yard run in the first minute and Latrele Palmer had a 13-yarad scoring run.

Ty Son Lawton’s 5-yard run made it 24-3 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Jordan McCloud threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Brown and a 13-yarder to Maxwell Moss. McCloud ended up 7 of 11 for 144 yards. Barnett was 3 of 11 for 15.

Bucknell stopped James Madison on downs twice inside the 10.

Ralph Rucker was 13 of 19 for 140 yards for Bucknell.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead
Police lights generic
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Here's a look at your Labor Day forecast.
Staying hot and sunny for Labor Day

Latest News

Denny Hamlin (11) leads a pack of cars to a restart during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Larson claims NASCAR’s opening playoff race and gets 1st career win at Darlington
Virginia Tech alumni and football fans filled the parking lots for the first game of the season.
Virginia Tech alum kicks off first game of season by tailgating
Kolier Pruett is our Week 1 Player of the Week.
FFE Week 2 Player of the Week: Kolier Pruett, Narrows
Kolier Pruett-POTW