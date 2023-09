ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Western VA Labor Federation hosted its annual Labor Day Parade in Downtown Roanoke.

Various labor unions, law enforcement agencies, and local organizations paraded down Campbell Ave.

Walkers handed out candy, stickers, and toys to kids on the sidewalk.

The parade celebrated the contributions many workers made to make America prosper.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.