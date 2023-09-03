Birthdays
Henry County man shoots and kills boyfriend

John Brooks mugshot
John Brooks mugshot(Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton man has been charged after a Saturday shooting at the 4000 block of Irisburg Road in Axton.

John Andrew Brooks, 59, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communication Center received a call at 8:08 p.m. from a man who said he shot and killed his boyfriend.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located a deceased man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as Bryant Richard Robinson, 36, of Stoneville, North Carolina.

An investigation determined Robinson and Brooks were in a relationship. Earlier Saturday evening, the couple got into an argument that became physical. Eventually, Brooks grabbed a firearm and shot Robinson.

Brooks was still at the scene deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Robinson’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

