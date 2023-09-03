Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Henry County stabbing leaves one man dead

Kenneth Tatum Mugshot
Kenneth Tatum Mugshot(Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing at Scrub Board Laundromat Sunday.

Kenneth Austin Tatum, 30, is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communication Center received reports of a man suffering from a stab wound at 1:13 a.m.

Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the floor with an apparent stab wound to his neck. After crews attempted life saving measures, the man died at the scene.

The victim was identified as William Clay Rumley, 47, of Martinsville.

According to deputies, an initial investigation determined that Tatum entered the laundromat and began to have a conversation with a woman who was already inside. The two did not know each other.

Tatum tried to convince the woman to give her phone to him when Rumley got between Tatum and the woman.

Tatum and Rumley then got into an argument before Tatum stabbed him in the neck. Tatum fled the scene on foot and was also injured, bleeding heavily from the incident.

Deputies responded to a separate call involving a domestic altercation on Fairy Street, where Tatum was then located. The responding officers recognized him as the suspect from the homicide at the laundromat and took him into custody without incident.

Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.  The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW
Man found shot after crash in Northwest Roanoke
Police lights generic
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights
Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead

Latest News

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man shoots and kills boyfriend
1 person dead after Rockbridge crash; Virginia State Police investigating
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 3, 2023
Sunday, Sept. 3 - Morning Forecast