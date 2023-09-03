“It’s just sad.” Good samaritan stabbed at laundry mat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police received a call about a male who had been stabbed inside the Scrub Board Laundry Mat.

Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.

Early Sunday morning a woman was trying to get her laundry done at the Scrub Board Laundry Mat. She was at Section 2 when a man approached consistently asking for her phone.

A gentleman stepped in trying to de-escalate the situation. That’s when things started to take a turn.

“It’s just sad, it’s a sad situation,” says Takita Johnson, a manager at the hair salon next door and a close friend of Rumley.

She says he was the type of person who would step in for a stranger.

“He is not going to let nobody disrespect no woman in front of him, you know that type of thing. He was just a good dude, chill dude, so it’s definitely a shock that it happened to him,” says Johnson.

A description of the suspect was developed through security footage from the laundry mat. After responding to a domestic situation police found the suspect, Kenneth Austin Tatum.

Tatum was then taken to Henry County Adult Detention Center where he is being charged with 1st-degree murder.

“And we should all keep our eyes open for each other and we should ask for help,” says James Wilson a frequent visitor at Scrub Board Laundromat.

Wilson says something like this happening here, really is a shock.

“Time to wake up, time to be alert, sends me more into a caution mode. For when I’m watching more behind my back. And for what may ever happen to others. I could’ve been him; it could’ve been me.” added Wilson.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

