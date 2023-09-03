Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sheriff Wayne Davis confirmed to WDBJ7 a shooting happened on Saturday evening on Irisburg Road in Axton. One man died from gunshot wounds.

Officials arrested the suspect who is currently in custody.

The initial investigation reveals the shooting was domestic in nature.

