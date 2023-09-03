Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Sheriff Wayne Davis confirmed to WDBJ7 a shooting happened on Saturday evening on Irisburg Road in Axton. One man died from gunshot wounds.

Officials arrested the suspect who is currently in custody.

The initial investigation reveals the shooting was domestic in nature.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christiansburg man arrested after police standoff
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment was burned and destroyed in Franklin County
Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment destroyed in Boones Mill
Generic police lights
Charges pending for crash that injured juvenile passenger
Friday Football Extra: Week 2 Highlights
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

The Western VA Labor Federation hosted Labor Day Parade.
Downtown Roanoke Labor Day parade
Virginia Tech alumni and football fans filled the parking lots for the first game of the season.
Virginia Tech alum kicks of the first game of the season by tailgating
One person dead after crash near VT campus.
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead
Police are on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW
Roanoke police investigate homicide in Northwest