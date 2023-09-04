Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer

By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy from Michigan is dead after police say he was hit by a utility trailer driven by a family member.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Porter Township on reports of a small child being struck by a trailer. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to WNDU.

Police say lifesaving measures were attempted, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police believe a 57-year-old family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with a pickup truck across the property when the boy wandered between the truck and trailer.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man shoots and kills boyfriend
Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead
Police lights generic
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead
Police are on the scene of Aspen Street and Tremont Drive NW
Man found shot after crash in Northwest Roanoke
Here's a look at your Labor Day forecast.
Labor Day will be hot and sunny

Latest News

Temperatures are going to soar well into the 90s through midweek.
Monday September 4, Morning FastCast
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside
Authorities are investigating a death at the site. (CNN, @ROBBIE_PAGE, X, KYLE M., EDDIE...
Severe rain at Burning Man traps tens of thousands in Nevada desert
Police say two men died and several other people were injured in a shooting at an Airbnb in...
2 dead in house party shooting at Texas Airbnb, police say