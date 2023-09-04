Birthdays
55th year of Hillsville Flea Market draws large crowd

Hillsville Flea Market
Hillsville Flea Market(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - People from near and far took to Hillsville on Labor Day weekend for the 55th biannual Hillsville Flea Market.

“I would swear to it, hundreds of 1000′s of people,” Flea Market Organizer Jeremy Hundley said. “I have attended a lot of sporting events, concerts in my life and there’s nothing that compares to the crowds that we see here.”

Hundley’s family has been organizing an area of the flea market for generations. Vendors, such as Berkely Blanks, have worked with the Hundley family for decades.

“I came here when will the I dealt with four generations back,” Blanks said. Elbert Hundley was the first person who ever rented me a space up here and I since then have dealt with Elbert’s son, I’ve dealt with Elbert’s grandson and I have dealt with Elbert’s great grandson.

Blanks comes from North Carolina each year. It’s his 49th year at the market selling jukeboxes.

“Usually every juke box I sell has Elvis A1,” he said. “That’s because Everybody loves Elvis.”

Hundley says the three day festival is known worldwide and attracts people from all over.

“I’ve had vendors from literally all over the country all over the world,” he said. “We’ve had vendors here from Germany, we still get vendors here from California, the Northwest, Southwest, and of course all over the East Coast.”

Blanks says he plans to be back next year for his 50th year with his jukeboxes ready to go.

“This is this is the greatest show on earth when it comes to actually flea market type anything you want,” Blanks said. “You can find here. They don’t call it ‘Hillsville’ for nothing. Bring you a good pair of walking shoes, bottled water and a backpack and you’ll love it here.”

“It brings in a ton of people,” Hundley said. “I know the businesses do really well this week and it’s good for the local economy. It’s good for everybody.”

