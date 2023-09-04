80-year-old Roanoke City man reported missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert has been issued for a missing Roanoke City man, according to Virginia State Police.

80-year-old James Herman Smith was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Monday morning on Orange Ave NW.

Police describe Smith as a black man who stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 215 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Smith is possibly wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt, and blue jeans with no belt and is barefoot. He also has facial hair.

Police say Smith suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

