Annual Kentland Farm Field Day will highlight latest research in livestock and horticulture

A view of Kentland Farm in Blacksburg, Virginia.
A view of Kentland Farm in Blacksburg, Virginia.(Virginia Cooperative Extension)
By Neesey Payne
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you have an interest in learning about livestock and horticulture, the 2023 Kentland Farm Field Day in Blacksburg will highlight current research projects and best practices.

Topics include:

  • Best practices for managing parasites in small ruminants
  • Managing a high-turnover livestock operation
  • Best fencing systems for rotational grazing
  • Seasonal cover crops
  • High tunnel production
  • Organic and conventional integrated pest management

Kentland Farm Field Day is Tuesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you plan to attend, you must register by Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 540-980-7761 or click here to sign up online. Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch.

