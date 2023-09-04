Annual Kentland Farm Field Day will highlight latest research in livestock and horticulture
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you have an interest in learning about livestock and horticulture, the 2023 Kentland Farm Field Day in Blacksburg will highlight current research projects and best practices.
Topics include:
- Best practices for managing parasites in small ruminants
- Managing a high-turnover livestock operation
- Best fencing systems for rotational grazing
- Seasonal cover crops
- High tunnel production
- Organic and conventional integrated pest management
Kentland Farm Field Day is Tuesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you plan to attend, you must register by Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 540-980-7761 or click here to sign up online. Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch.
