Annual Kentland Farm Field Day will highlight latest research in livestock and horticulture

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you have an interest in learning about livestock and horticulture, the 2023 Kentland Farm Field Day in Blacksburg will highlight current research projects and best practices.

Topics include:

Best practices for managing parasites in small ruminants

Managing a high-turnover livestock operation

Best fencing systems for rotational grazing

Seasonal cover crops

High tunnel production

Organic and conventional integrated pest management

Kentland Farm Field Day is Tuesday, September 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you plan to attend, you must register by Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 540-980-7761 or click here to sign up online. Registration is $20 per person and includes lunch.

