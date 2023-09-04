Draper’s Bakers opens up shop in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A new food spot serving up baked items is open in downtown Pulaski.

Draper’s Bakers is serving up homemade soft pretzels and more.

The business started as a pop up at markets and festivals and has grown to a store front location.

The shop is located on West Main Street in downtown Pulaski.

“Everybody’s so happy to have a soft pretzel place to go to and hangout and be able to take home to their friends and family,” Draper’s Bakers owner Sabrina Martin said.

Martin says, so far, the most popular item has been the pepperoni pretzel.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. everyday but is closed on Wednesdays.

