I-581 SB traffic blocked at Elm Ave. exit after motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All southbound lanes are closed after an crash on I-581 mile marker 0 in Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Roanoke City Police say the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
A restoration time has not been released.
Responders are currently on scene and a firetruck has blocked the Elm Ave. exit.
