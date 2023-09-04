Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

I-581 SB traffic blocked at Elm Ave. exit after motorcycle crash

I-581 MM0 Roanoke
I-581 MM0 Roanoke(VDOT)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All southbound lanes are closed after an crash on I-581 mile marker 0 in Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Roanoke City Police say the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

A restoration time has not been released.

Responders are currently on scene and a firetruck has blocked the Elm Ave. exit.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Police lights generic
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead

Latest News

BBurg Fatal Crash
BBurg Fatal Crash
ATV Crash in Glen Lyn in Giles County
Two injured in ATV accident in Giles County
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
1 person dead after Rockbridge crash