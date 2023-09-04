I-581 SB traffic blocked at Elm Ave. exit after motorcycle crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All southbound lanes are closed after an crash on I-581 mile marker 0 in Roanoke, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Roanoke City Police say the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

A restoration time has not been released.

Responders are currently on scene and a firetruck has blocked the Elm Ave. exit.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.