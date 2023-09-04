Birthdays
Last pool day of the season at Splash Valley

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hopefully you had the chance to check out the pools at Splash Valley because Monday was the last chance to dive in.

Families packed the pools to soak up some Labor Day fun in the sun.

The Aquatics Supervisor Paige Hickey hopes everyone enjoyed the season and can’t wait for next summer.

“Enjoy the music, enjoy the water because, after today, it’s gone until next year. If you came this season, we’re really grateful you came to see us,” says Hickey.

Click here for more information on their next season.

