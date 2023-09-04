Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke author of kids’ books and novels stops by 7@four

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catherine Ferguson is a Roanoke author who has published children’s stories, two novels and a cookbook.

A lot of her work is available as e-books through Amazon and Kindle.

Ferguson dropped by 7@four to talk about when she began writing, the inspiration for her books, who helped her achieve her dream, what themes/ genres she focuses on and words of advice for others who have dreams of writing.

For more information, visit The Cat’s Whiskers on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Shooting in Henry County leaves one person dead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Police lights generic
Car crash near Virginia Tech campus leaves one person dead

Latest News

Monday, September 4 - Evening outlook
7@four: Local author shares inspiration
7@four: Local author shares inspiration
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
BBurg Fatal Crash
BBurg Fatal Crash