Two injured in ATV accident in Giles County

ATV crash graphic
ATV crash graphic(VNL)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were injured after an ATV rollover at the Kiros Resort in Giles County, according to Glen Lyn Fire Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 4:52 p.m. to the resort and found a person in need of immediate transport, which resulted in fire crews being dispatched for a landing zone.

After examining the second person, crews determined they would also need to be rescued.

After a long extraction process, both patients were rescued.

