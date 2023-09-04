Birthdays
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech student was killed in a crash near campus Saturday morning, according to the university.

20-year-old David Gudiel, of Springfield, was killed in the crash. Gudiel was a junior studying robotics and mechatronics.

Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police responded to the single-car crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive around 3:40 a.m.

The university says Gudiel was alone at the time of the crash.

