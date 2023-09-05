AGING IN PLACE: American Cancer Society raising awareness about different forms of cancer that often worsen with age

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s also awareness month for several other forms of cancer, including Ovarian and Blood Cancer.

Getting older often raises the risk of developing certain cancers, and the American Cancer Society wants to remind folks that if offers a wide range of support services.

Those include lodging during cancer treatment and rides to treatment.

There is a 24/7 Cancer Helpline: 1-800-227-2345.

There is also a video chat option available.

Fundraising is crucial, and the annual Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball is a fun event to raise money for the organization.

It’s happening Saturday, October 7 from 6 to 11 pm at the Ardmore Equestrian Center in Fincastle.

Click here for more details.

