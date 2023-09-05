Birthdays
AGING IN PLACE: American Cancer Society raising awareness about different forms of cancer that often worsen with age

The Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball in October serves as a major fundraiser for the organization
September is National Prostate, Ovarian and Blood Cancer Awareness Month
September is National Prostate, Ovarian and Blood Cancer Awareness Month
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s also awareness month for several other forms of cancer, including Ovarian and Blood Cancer.

Getting older often raises the risk of developing certain cancers, and the American Cancer Society wants to remind folks that if offers a wide range of support services.

Those include lodging during cancer treatment and rides to treatment.

There is a 24/7 Cancer Helpline: 1-800-227-2345.

You can also schedule a video chat at this link.

Fundraising is crucial, and the annual Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball is a fun event to raise money for the organization.

It’s happening Saturday, October 7 from 6 to 11 pm at the Ardmore Equestrian Center in Fincastle.

Click here for more details.

