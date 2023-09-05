Birthdays
Buena Vista breakfast a send-off for Sen. Deeds

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - A political event in Buena Vista was something of a send-off for Sen. Creigh Deeds.

Deeds has represented Rockbridge County for many years, and Monday morning he attended a breakfast organized by the Lexington and Rockbridge Area Democrats.

Deeds now lives in Charlottesville, and he’s running in a new district that doesn’t include Buena Vista.

“I still feel an obligation to these people that I owe a lot to, that helped me all along the way, helped nurture me and helped me become a better legislator, have a better understanding of what people need and expect from government,” Deeds told WDBJ7.

Deeds is running in the new Senate District 11 that runs south along the Route 29 corridor from Albemarle County to Amherst County.

Philip Hamilton is his Republican opponent.

