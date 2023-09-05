Buena Vista Labor Day kicks off fall campaign season

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is the traditional start of the fall campaign in Virginia, and for many candidates the sprint to the finish line begins in Buena Vista.

People lined Magnolia Avenue for the annual Labor Day Parade Monday morning.

This year, there are no statewide races, but every seat in the General Assembly is on the November ballot.

That includes the new Senate District 3, where Del. Chris Head, a Republican, and former Glasgow town council member Jade Harris, a Democrat, are vying to represent the district in Richmond.

“We’re focused on holding on to the House as the Republican party and taking back the Senate and giving Governor Youngkin what he needs to be able to get done what he needs to get done,” Head told WDBJ7.

“And it’s so important that this year we focus on the General Assembly, and making sure we’ve got good people in place making good policies that support all of the people, not just a select few,” Harris said in an interview.

Election Day is November 7th, but early voting begins in less than three weeks.

