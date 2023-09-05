Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in crash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Christiansburg was killed Sunday night in a crash in Wythe County.

Liam D. McCoy, 18, died after being flown to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred about 8 p.m. on Route 69/Lead Mine Rd. They say McCoy was driving a Suzuki GSX-R600 westbound on Route 69, entered a curve at a high rate of speed, ran off the road and hit the guardrail.

Police say he was wearing a helmet.

