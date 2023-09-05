COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 cases in our hometowns are on the rise once again.

The most recent data from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts come from last week’s total, which rose to 250 cases.

But we have to remember, these are just cases reported to the Virginia Department of Health. It doesn’t include the number of positive at-home tests.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow said Tuesday that current strains of the virus don’t appear to be that different from earlier variants as far as severity and transmission.

The combination of vaccines, natural immunity and antivirals has been effective at reducing serious illness and death. But Dr. Morrow still recommends boosters if you’re at high risk.

“I think many of us in public health think that at this stage, since the vaccine is the updated vaccine is on the horizon, that it may be prudent to wait until that vaccine is available,” she said. “... But if anyone is at extremely high risk of hospitalization or death associated with it ... and that most recent booster is available to them, they should go ahead and get that.”

If you test positive, the current guidance is to isolate at home for at least five days.

If you don’t have symptoms after that, you can go back to work and school wearing a mask.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.