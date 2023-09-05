Increased traffic expected for Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Alton, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands will be headed to the Virginia International Raceway for the sold out Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

Early camping check in for the festival starts at four Tuesday afternoon.

VDOT is expecting increased traffic because of the festival throughout the week.

The festival really starts to kick off on Thursday with a pre-party on Wednesday.

VDOT said there will be signs in the area to direct people either heading to the festival or trying to get around it and state police will be there to help as well.

The list of impacted roads includes: Route 58/360 (South Boston Highway), Route 62 (Milton Highway), Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 1542 (Dotman Road) will be affected by event traffic.

Route 693 (Pointer Road/Race Track Road), Route 829 (Foster Road) and Route 1545 (Sunset Drive) will be closed to through traffic.

Highways in North Carolina are also expected be impacted.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient and find alternate routes around the raceway.

