Man arrested for abduction of teenage girl

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Houston man has been arrested for the abduction of a teenage girl Monday, according to Martinsville Police.

Cody Lee Lopez, 31, was charged with abduction and computer solicitation of a minor. He is being held in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Virginia.

The afternoon of September 4, 2023, the Martinsville Police Department received a report regarding a 16-year-old girl who had run away from home. The investigation indicated the girl had been in contact with Lopez, who traveled to the Martinsville area to pick her up, according to police.

Tuesday morning, Lopez and the girl were found in Charlotte, North Carolina by United States Marshals, and he was arrested.

