Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, on whether Mark Meadows should be allowed to fight the Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than in a state court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and will not appear in court in Atlanta this week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment. By midday Tuesday, all but one of the defendants had pleaded not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,

During an arraignment hearing, defendants have the right to have the charges against them read and to enter a formal plea.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a court filing Thursday and Giuliani entered his plea Friday, with the rest of the pleas trickling in over several days. Misty Hampton, the former elections director in Coffee County, was the only one who had yet to waive arraignment.

Meadows and four others are seeking to move the charges against them to federal court. But during a hearing last week on Meadows’ request, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones made clear that if he had not ruled by the arraignment date or if the case was not moved to federal court, Meadows would not be excused from arraignment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Missing Pulaski boy found safe
I-581 MM0 Roanoke
I-581 SB traffic reopened after motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in...
Rare, spotless giraffe gets a special name