One dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say they responded at 10:27 p.m. to the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road.
The driver of an SUV and the driver of a Honda Odyssey crashed at the intersection.
One person died as a result of the crash, and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
