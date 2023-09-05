One dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 10:27 p.m. to the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road.

The driver of an SUV and the driver of a Honda Odyssey crashed at the intersection.

One person died as a result of the crash, and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

