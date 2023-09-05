Pipeline protesters block work in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people locked themselves to construction equipment Tuesday morning at a Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Montgomery County, according to the protest group Appalachians Against Pipelines.

State Police confirm they are at the scene in the Bradshaw Creek area, and they say protesters have caused a crash, but there is no word so far on injuries, road blockages or arrests. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, per state police.

A banner at the site reads: “STOP COP CITY NO MVP,” according to the protesters, who say the phrase “Stop Cop City” is a “slogan used by a nationwide movement against the construction of a militarized police training facility, dubbed ‘Cop City,’ on 381 acres of urban forest in southeast Atlanta.”

”In the struggle to Save Earth for biological life as we’ve known it, LINES MUST BE DRAWN!” said Carrie Gibbons, one of Tuesday’s protesters in eastern Montgomery County.

The project being built is a natural gas pipeline system that spans about 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, according to Mountain Valley Pipeline officials. Protesters are concerned about environmental effects of the project.

