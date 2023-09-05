Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pipeline protesters block work in Montgomery County

Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest in Montgomery County... 9.5.23
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest in Montgomery County... 9.5.23(Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people locked themselves to construction equipment Tuesday morning at a Mountain Valley Pipeline site in Montgomery County, according to the protest group Appalachians Against Pipelines.

State Police confirm they are at the scene in the Bradshaw Creek area, and they say protesters have caused a crash, but there is no word so far on injuries, road blockages or arrests. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, per state police.

A banner at the site reads: “STOP COP CITY NO MVP,” according to the protesters, who say the phrase “Stop Cop City” is a “slogan used by a nationwide movement against the construction of a militarized police training facility, dubbed ‘Cop City,’ on 381 acres of urban forest in southeast Atlanta.”

”In the struggle to Save Earth for biological life as we’ve known it, LINES MUST BE DRAWN!” said Carrie Gibbons, one of Tuesday’s protesters in eastern Montgomery County.

The project being built is a natural gas pipeline system that spans about 303 miles from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, according to Mountain Valley Pipeline officials. Protesters are concerned about environmental effects of the project.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Missing Pulaski boy found safe
I-581 MM0 Roanoke
I-581 SB traffic reopened after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest in Montgomery County... 9.5.23
Mountain Valley Pipeline Protest in Montgomery County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 5, 2023
gas graphic
Gas prices in Roanoke down 4.4 cents in the past month
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Increased traffic expected for Blue Ridge Rock Festival