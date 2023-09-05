Birthdays
Public asked to stay away from Roanoke neighborhood during standoff

Standoff on Arcadia Drive in NW Roanoke... 9.5.23
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to stay away from Arcadia Drive in northwest Roanoke during a standoff.

Police say a person is believed to have assaulted a female who is not seriously injured and is now with police. As of late Tuesday morning, police are working on getting the person believed to have assaulted her to surrender. Police say they believe that person is armed.

Police say, “There is a heavy police presence in this area and will be for some time.”

