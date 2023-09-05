Birthdays
Pulaski Police in search of missing 10-year-old

Colt Burleigh
Colt Burleigh(Credit: Pulaski Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Colt Burleigh was last reported seen at the 2500 block of Little Creek Road in the Dublin area, according to police.

Police say Burleigh is possibly wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants or shorts.

Prior to going missing, he was stung multiple times by bees.

Anyone with information of Burleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

