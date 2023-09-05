Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke College & Virginia Western Community College establish new partnership

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College and Virginia Western Community College have established a new partnership they say will strengthen the pipeline of students between the two schools.

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok and Virginia Western President Robert Sandel signed the agreement Tuesday afternoon.

Almost 10% of the students who transfer from Virginia Western already enroll at Roanoke College.

And the two presidents say they hope to grow that number.

“Our transfer numbers over to Roanoke College are good, but I want to see that at least double,” Sandel told reporters after the ceremony. “I want to see more students go to Roanoke College. There are so many opportunities there.”

“We’re doing this, because we want our region to flourish. We want our students to flourish,” Shushok said. “And we know that every step of the way there are obstacles. We want to remove those obstacles.”

The Rapid Maroons Program will allow students to make progress toward a Roanoke College major while at Virginia Western.

And it will give them access to joint advising services and student activities on the Salem campus.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Missing Pulaski boy found safe
I-581 MM0 Roanoke
I-581 SB traffic reopened after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Virginia Tech Tight End Having Season-Ending Surgery
Virginia Tech Tight End Having Season-Ending Surgery
Little Boy with Brain Tumor Gets Clifton Forge Parade
Little Boy with Brain Tumor Gets Clifton Forge Parade
The commission will be doing community outreach during the next few weeks
Roanoke considers changing zoning ordinances to remove affordable housing barriers
Assault Suspect Arrested After Standoff
Assault Suspect Arrested After Standoff
COVID-19 Cases on Rise Again in Roanoke Valley
COVID-19 Cases on Rise Again in Roanoke Valley