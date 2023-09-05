Roanoke has new postpartum support group

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shelane’s Run is a new in-person postpartum support event in Roanoke.

Amber King, RN, BSN, is New River Valley Outreach Coordinator, and appeared on Here @ Home to talk about that and the Perinatal Mental Health Coalition of Virginia.

Postpartum Support Virginia (PSVa) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate families, healthcare providers, and communities about Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs). It provides services such as a 24/7 warmline, care coordination, support groups, peer mentorship, financial assistance, and trainings about PMADs to providers and the community.

Shelane’s Run was started 8 years ago by the friends and family of Shelane Gaydos, as a way to honor her. She was the mother of 3 young girls and she ended her life while in the grips of severe postpartum depression, according to King, leading to this annual event to memorialize her love and commitment to her family, community, and running.

This year, the run is virtual and is taking place October 21-29. There will be a family-friendly kickoff October 21 from 10 a.m.-noon at The Haven on 5th in Roanoke. There will be a packet pickup for the run, guest speakers, a 50/50 raffle, activities for the kids, and lots of snacks.

The funds that are raised are used in Shelane’s Fund, which provides financial grants to women and families so they can access treatment they need. Since it started, Shelane’s Fund has provided over 300 grants to cover the cost of psychiatric care, therapy, postpartum doula services, to purchase equipment for infants with special needs, and provide formula and diapers to families in need.

If you would like to register for Shelane’s Run, become a sponsor, or donate to support Shelane’s fund grants, click on postpartumva.org.

PSVa also organizes the Perinatal Mental Health Coalition of Virginia, which brings stakeholders from the Commonwealth together to create community-based solutions to enhance perinatal mental wellness. The state-wide coalition meeting is coming up in September and there is a New River Valley workgroup that will meet in October to discuss how to improve maternal mental health in this area. If anyone is interested in joining the Perinatal Mental Health Coalition of Virginia just reach out to postpartumva.org/pmhcva.

