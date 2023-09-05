Sunflower Fest returns to Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival returns to Buchanan this weekend.

Candace Monaghan, owner of Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC, was a guest on 7@four to say there will be 115 vendors this year.

In the event of rain, if it’s a light mist, she says the event will stay open, but if there is too much, the event will close because of the parking lot and other places getting muddy. You’re urged to view the event’s Facebook page for updates.

New this year is music Saturday and Sunday. Friday, September 8 is VIP night, with two wineries, 85 goodie bags, vendor discounts and lots of great shopping.

For more information, click BeaverDamSunflowers.com/events. Dates and times vary each day.

