Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old boy.

Police say the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. on Rt. 988, less than a mile south of Rt. 29.

38-year-old Ryan Hardy, of Altavista, was driving a Harley Davidson with a 16-year-old passenger south on Rt. 988, when he came across a curve and drove off the right side of the road, the bike hit a guardrail and several trees, according to the department.

Both Hardy and the teen died at the scene.

