VDOT sets open house on I-81 widening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is inviting the public to a public hearing on a project to widen seven miles of Interstate 81 from two lanes to three lanes in both directions between exit 143 in Roanoke County and exit 150 in Botetourt County.

The project’s goals are to expand capacity and make the road safer for drivers. Crashes, often involving tractor-trailers, are common on 81.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, September 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School at 1435 Roanoke Road in Daleville. VDOT says the hearing will be held in an open house format, and VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.

VDOT says, “The widening project includes replacing eight bridges on I-81, installing approximately 8,500 feet of sound barrier along the northbound lanes, and realigning two ramps and removing one ramp at exit 150. This project will involve a change and/or break in limited access. For more information about the project, visit the website at virginiadot.org/I81exit143to150.”

Comments about the project may be submitted at the hearing or until September 29, 2023 to Craig Moore, Project Manager, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153. You may also email your comments to I81-Exit143-150@vdot.virginia.gov. Reference “I-81 Exits 143 to 150 Widening Public Comment” in the subject heading.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact Craig Moore at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623, TTY/TDD 711.

The project is a part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The more than $2 billion package was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program is available at Improve81.org.

