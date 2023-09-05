Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Warning signs are focus of Suicide Prevention Month

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

A key phrase for getting people involved in prevention is, “No one can do alone what we can do together.” The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) want to share planned activities and ways people can get involved. These efforts focus on suicide prevention and warning signs, and strive to reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

Sheila Lythgoe is Community Prevention Initiatives Coordinator with BRBH and Facilitator for the Suicide Prevention Council.

She visited Here @ Home to say it’s important to talk about suicide prevention to reduce stigma. She says in 2021, 48,183 Americans died by suicide. She says it’s key to know the warning signs.

Click the links in the story for more on how to be involved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Brooks mugshot
Henry County man accused of shooting and killing boyfriend
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Deputies found 47-year-old William Clay Rumley lying on the floor with a stab wound to the neck.
“It’s just sad.” Good Samaritan stabbed to death at laundromat
Missing Pulaski boy found safe
I-581 MM0 Roanoke
I-581 SB traffic reopened after motorcycle crash

Latest News

COVID test generic
COVID-19 cases on the rise once again
New Postpartum Drug Approved by FDA
Roanoke has new postpartum support group
Shelane's Run Coming in October
Shelane's Run Coming in October
September is Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month