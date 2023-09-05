Warning signs are focus of Suicide Prevention Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

A key phrase for getting people involved in prevention is, “No one can do alone what we can do together.” The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) want to share planned activities and ways people can get involved. These efforts focus on suicide prevention and warning signs, and strive to reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

Sheila Lythgoe is Community Prevention Initiatives Coordinator with BRBH and Facilitator for the Suicide Prevention Council.

She visited Here @ Home to say it’s important to talk about suicide prevention to reduce stigma. She says in 2021, 48,183 Americans died by suicide. She says it’s key to know the warning signs.

