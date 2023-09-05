Police urge public to check places possibly used by missing man for shelter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue to search for an 81-year-old man (originally reported as 80) missing since early Monday, and held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout and call police if they have information about the man’s whereabouts.

Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for James “Jim” Herman Smith, last reported seen at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Orange Ave NW. His family says he walked from his home, not for the first time, but this is the longest he’s been gone. Police say he is likely confused. He used to live in the Gainsboro area and may have headed there, and he also may have headed to a school within Roanoke City Public Schools, as he used to work for the school district at several of the schools.

Police are asking the public to check cars, sheds, garages, etc., where Smith may have gone to seek shelter from heat. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have picked up Smith in a vehicle.

Police describe Smith as a Black man who stands 5′8″ and weighs 215 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. Smith is possibly wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans with no belt, and is barefoot. He also has facial hair.

Police say Smith suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. They say dehydration is a major concern and they say he is endangered.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911, or anyone with information on Smith’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/aZeDKoTtsn — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) September 4, 2023

