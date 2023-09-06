Birthdays
16-year-old girl returned home safely after abduction case

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are continuing to investigate the abduction of a teenage girl from Martinsville.

Cody Lee Lopez, 31, was charged with abduction and computer solicitation of a minor. He is being held in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Police got a call Monday that a 16-year-old had run away from her home. They learned she was communicating with Lopez over the phone.

Officers say Cody Lopez traveled from Texas to Martinsville to get the teen. Tuesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service of North Carolina found the pair in Charlotte.

“We all want our children to have independence and to grow on their own to do well,” said Robert Fincher, Chief of the Martinsville Police Department. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad people out there that want to take advantage of that. So, it’s important for parents to closely monitor their children’s activities on social media and on the internet.”

Lopez has been taken to a jail where he awaits extradition back to Virginia. He could face additional charges.

The 16-year-old has been returned home safely.

