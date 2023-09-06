Birthdays
Community conference focuses on trauma, opioids and resilience

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Prevention Alliance and the Resiliency Collective has been awarded the Behavioral Health Equity (BHE) grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for a second year in a row.

Guests on Here @ Home to talk about it are Reverend Amy Hodge, Director and Founder of Kingdom Community Health Services and Pastor of Mount Zion A.M.E Church. Kingdom Community Health Services was founded In August 2022 out of a need to inform and educate areas with health inequities and disparities. Joining her were Antonio Stovall, a holistic health practitioner and cultural educator at Ancestral Perspective LLC and Roanoke Prevention Alliance board member, and Christine Gist, Roanoke Prevention Alliance Director/Resiliency Collective Facilitator with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

A main activity of the BHE grant this year is to provide a Healing Centered Community Conference for NW & NE Roanoke church leaders, community members and key stakeholders. It’s Friday, September 8 from 4-6pm and Saturday, September 9 from 8-10:15am at Hill Street Baptist Church.

The conference, focusing on trauma, opioids and resilience, is sponsored with the United Way of Roanoke Valley, Gun Violence Prevention Commission, Hill Street Baptist Church, Kingdom Community Services, the Roanoke Valley Trauma Informed Community Network, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

RSVP to roanokeprevention@gmail.com or call 540-982-1427 x5121. For more info, click resilientroanoke.org.

