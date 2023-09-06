EARLY YEARS: Former NFL player helps launch Roanoke City Public Schools’ 52 Weeks of Reading Campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Reading is a passion of former New England Patriot Malcolm Mitchell.

The super bowl champion, author and literacy advocate is the inaugural reader this year for Roanoke City Public Schools’ 52 Weeks of Reading campaign.

“It’s really important for our students to engage in reading every day, and every Wednesday we’re going to celebrate reading as a school system,” says Dr. Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools.

Every Wednesday night at 7, students and their families are invited to tune in for a virtual story time on the RCPS website.

Mitchell told students at James Madison Middle and Lincoln Terrace Elementary Schools about the importance of reading in his own life.

“I learned if I really wanted to accomplish my goals, if I wanted to take care of myself. If I wanted to take care of my family, if I wanted to be the best I could possibly be, I needed to be a reader,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell founded the Share the Magic Foundation, whose mission is to transform children’s lives through literacy.

He’s also written three books so far, and is now working on a chapter book.

You can click here to watch the virtual story time, happening every Wednesday.

“Whatever story you have, is one that deserves to be heard. So, write about anything,” says Mitchell.

RCPS partnered with Cox to bring Mitchell to our area, and to launch this year’s reading program.

