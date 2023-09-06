Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Benitez mugshot
Assault suspect in custody after Roanoke standoff
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County
We increase our chances of showers and storms later this week.
Hot today, but cooler later in the week
Cody Lopez mugshot
Man arrested for abduction of teenage girl
Motorcycle Crash generic
Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane as it churns in Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, ‘Angry’
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say