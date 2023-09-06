Birthdays
General Assembly uses special session to pass 2023 budget

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - At Wednesday’s special session of the 2023 General Assembly in Richmond, lawmakers passed SB6001 and HB6001.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin had called lawmakers to Richmond to finalize amendments to the two-year state budget.

Governor Youngkin issued the following statement after the session.

“I appreciate the hard work of the General Assembly and our budget conferees to send a budget to my desk. While the process took longer than needed, more than $1 billion in tax relief is on the way to Virginia veterans, working families and businesses. Additionally, this collaborative effort ensured the funding of our shared priorities: investing in students and teachers, supporting our law enforcement community and transforming the way behavioral health care is delivered in the Commonwealth. There’s more work to be done, but I applaud the General Assembly for their work today.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

