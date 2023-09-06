Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Kaine asks National Park Service to give WWII Heritage City status to Bedford County

National D-Day Memorial in Bedford County.
National D-Day Memorial in Bedford County.(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a letter to the National Park Service, US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) asked the agency to designate the Town of Bedford as a World War II Heritage City, according to Kaine’s team.

The World War II Heritage City program allows one designation per U.S. state and territory.

“The Town of Bedford demonstrates resilience, diversity, and a rich history, which is why it is an ideal candidate to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia,” wrote Kaine. “It is also home to the National D-Day Memorial that honors the nineteen soldiers, known as the ‘Bedford Boys,’ who fearlessly massed the shores of Normandy on the morning of June 6, 1944. The Town of Bedford not only honors the nineteen soldiers from Bedford but the courageous servicemembers who risk their lives every day to protect Americans.”

The designation would highlight the Town of Bedford’s contributions during World War II, according to the senator’s team.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Benitez mugshot
Assault suspect in custody after Roanoke standoff
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County
We increase our chances of showers and storms later this week.
The 90s are fading with cooler air in sight late this week
Cody Lopez mugshot
Man arrested for abduction of teenage girl
Motorcycle Crash generic
Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Service Held for FCSO K9 Sasha
Memorial service held for Franklin County K9
Lee is getting stronger in the Atlantic.
Wednesday, September 6 Forecast Briefing
Service Held for FCSO K9 Sasha
Service Held for FCSO K9 Sasha
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80