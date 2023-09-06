Kaine asks National Park Service to give WWII Heritage City status to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a letter to the National Park Service, US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) asked the agency to designate the Town of Bedford as a World War II Heritage City, according to Kaine’s team.

The World War II Heritage City program allows one designation per U.S. state and territory.

“The Town of Bedford demonstrates resilience, diversity, and a rich history, which is why it is an ideal candidate to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia,” wrote Kaine. “It is also home to the National D-Day Memorial that honors the nineteen soldiers, known as the ‘Bedford Boys,’ who fearlessly massed the shores of Normandy on the morning of June 6, 1944. The Town of Bedford not only honors the nineteen soldiers from Bedford but the courageous servicemembers who risk their lives every day to protect Americans.”

The designation would highlight the Town of Bedford’s contributions during World War II, according to the senator’s team.

