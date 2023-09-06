Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Kroger celebrating remodel of Christiansburg store

Christiansburg Kroger store
Christiansburg Kroger store(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger celebrated the remodel of its Christiansburg store Sept. 6.

Kroger says it made many changes inside the store. Many of the departments were expanded and now have more product offerings.

“We’ve been here since 2000, but this recent remodel that we just completed, really opened up the store to make it an easier shopping experience for customers,” President of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division Lori Raya said. “It also enabled us to expand our produce department and all of the selection within the department.”

Kroger says it added 278 new varieties of wine to the store during the remodel.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Benitez mugshot
Assault suspect in custody after Roanoke standoff
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
We increase our chances of showers and storms later this week.
90s are fading with cooler air in sight late this week
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County
Motorcycle Crash generic
Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk looks at cats’ relationship with litter
Pet Talk Looks at Cats’ Relationship With Litter
Pet Talk Looks at Cats’ Relationship With Litter
Officials give update on Montgomery County broadband projects