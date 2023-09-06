Kroger celebrating remodel of Christiansburg store

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger celebrated the remodel of its Christiansburg store Sept. 6.

Kroger says it made many changes inside the store. Many of the departments were expanded and now have more product offerings.

“We’ve been here since 2000, but this recent remodel that we just completed, really opened up the store to make it an easier shopping experience for customers,” President of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division Lori Raya said. “It also enabled us to expand our produce department and all of the selection within the department.”

Kroger says it added 278 new varieties of wine to the store during the remodel.

