Living with Loss: Suicide support group looking for facilitators

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - During Suicide Prevention Month, Here @ Home remembers Matthew, a kindhearted musician who loved the Baltimore Orioles and woodworking with his grandfather, and Kenneth, a devoted father and husband who was a doctor who cared for his family, patients and community.

Both lives were cut short by suicide. Joining our show were Cindee Pletke and Barbara Gladieux - who are the survivors of that profound loss.

Gladieux is co-facilitator for Living On, a group for people who have lost people to suicide.

Both women are looking for volunteers to train and become facilitators for the group. There are demands for groups in Bedford, Appomattox, Amherst, Roanoke, etc., as many participants have to drive 40 minutes every week to go to the group. Both women commit to 8 weeks, and if something comes up with one of them, they say they may have to cancel or postpone a week. Certain qualifications are needed for volunteers who want to facilitate.

The eight-week program meets Tuesdays at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lynchburg from 6:30 – 8:30PM.

Living On can be contacted at LynchburgLivingon@gmail.com or 434-818-3597.

September 21 is a virtual learning forum called Stronger Together - Different Populations, Same Mission, To Heal, Learn and Prevent ... Suicide Awareness and Prevention - {Helping Professionals, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and Veterans}. It will be 9aM to 2 PM. Contact Paige.Summers@HorizonBH.org.

The Lynchburg Out of the Darkness Walk will take place Saturday. October 7 at Peaks View Park. Registration opens at 9AM on the 7th, but you can register online ahead of time by clicking here. The walk begins at 10:00.

