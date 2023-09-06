Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles recalled due to rearview camera issue

Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.
Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.(Kia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled because of a potentially serious safety hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the problem is with the rearview camera.

On certain models, the mounting clips for the camera can break, which can alter the image on display and result in an accident.

The recall covers the 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models.

Kia dealers say they will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

The automaker will send notifications to owners of affected vehicles in late October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Benitez mugshot
Assault suspect in custody after Roanoke standoff
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County
We increase our chances of showers and storms later this week.
90s are fading with cooler air in sight late this week
Cody Lopez mugshot
Man arrested for abduction of teenage girl
Motorcycle Crash generic
Christiansburg motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Air quality impacted by wildfires in Canada. Schools in Northeastern U.S. forced to dismiss due...
Oppressive heat forces kids from schools, wildfires force new evacuations
This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
Vehicles line up to leave the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev., Tuesday, Sept....
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
The FBI said it believes the unknown man, known only as John Doe 47, may have critical...
FBI seeks man who may have information on child sexual assault victim
Community Conference Focuses on Trauma, Opioids and Resilience
Community conference focuses on trauma, opioids and resilience